Leonard, Alton Fredrick "Ricky or Bird"
Alton Fredrick "Ricky or Bird" Leonard Aug. 7, 1964 - March 2, 2018 Happy Birthday It has been 2 years since you left us. We miss your laughter, talks, and smile. Now that you are trucking into Heaven with God. We love and miss You. Your mom, Barbara, brothers, Alvin, Robert, and Willie, sisters, Shelia and Kesha, uncles, Ronnie, Dayle, and Ernest, aunt, Vanassa, Gay, and Kathy nephew, nieces, cousins, friends, Sammy and Gerald.

