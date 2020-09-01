 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lyon, Annie Lucille (Herdman)
0 entries

Lyon, Annie Lucille (Herdman)

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Annie Lucille (Herdman) Lyon

Sept. 1, 1910 - June 13, 1990

HAPPY BIRTHDAY!

We hold you tightly within our hearts and there you will remain until the joyous day arrives that we will meet again.

We love and miss you.

Your Loving Family

Lyon, Annie Lucille (Herdman)

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert