Ortiz Ballesteros, Paula

Paula Ortiz Ballesteros

April 21, 1926 - July 18, 2015

Paula Ortiz Ballesteros was born on April 21, 1926. Five years ago on July 18, 2015, Paula left to join the angels in Heaven. Her family misses her wonderful and loving spirit. She brought so much light and joy to anyone who encountered her. Paula was an outstanding mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She was the number one fan of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Many can agree that Paula was a phenomenal cook and gardener. Paula was a compass in her family's faith. She was a great example of strength, kindness, and generosity. There is not a day that goes by that she is not missed. Although she is not with us today, we feel her presence watching over us. Paula was a blessing and our memories with her are a treasure. She is loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

