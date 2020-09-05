 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pina Jr., Felix
0 entries

Pina Jr., Felix

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Felix Pina Jr. July 18, 1950 - Sept. 3, 2010 It's been ten years since you left us and we still miss your presence. You were a wonderful person to everyone who was privileged enough to know you. We miss being around you. We miss your good heart, your sense of humor, your beautiful smile, picking a loving nickname for some people. We receive comfort knowing we will all be with you again. We love and miss you brother Your sister, Rita, and all your family

Pina Jr., Felix

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert