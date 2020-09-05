Pina Jr., Felix

Felix Pina Jr. July 18, 1950 - Sept. 3, 2010 It's been ten years since you left us and we still miss your presence. You were a wonderful person to everyone who was privileged enough to know you. We miss being around you. We miss your good heart, your sense of humor, your beautiful smile, picking a loving nickname for some people. We receive comfort knowing we will all be with you again. We love and miss you brother Your sister, Rita, and all your family
