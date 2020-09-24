 Skip to main content
Tillman, Darlene
Tillman, Darlene

Darlene Tillman Our first year Without you You will always And forever Be in our hearts And minds Gone but never forgotten Love you, Mama, Only child, Grandsons, only Son and Sister

Tillman, Darlene

