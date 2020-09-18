Ward, Vera

Vera Ward Sept. 18, 1927 - Feb. 13, 2007 We're sending a dove to Heaven With a parcel on its wings. Be careful when you open it It's full of beautiful things. Inside are a million kisses Wrapped up in a million hugs, To say how much we miss you And to send you all our love. We hold you close within our hearts And there you will remain; To walk with us throughout our lives Until we meet again. Happy Heavenly Birthday -Your Family