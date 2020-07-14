Johnnie Lucas

Mrs. Johnnie M. Wheeler Lucas

July 1, 1917 - July 14, 2015

Happy belated Birthday

and five year

memorial anniversary.

Madea,

it's been five years

since you left us

to be with the Lord.

We love you and miss

you very much.

Love,

Your children, Joyce M. Hackworth

and Ronald W. Lucas, grandchildren,

great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild

