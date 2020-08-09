Jeffcoat, Marvin

You have permission to edit this article.
Marvin Jeffcoat June 10, 1914 - August 5, 2020 Marvin Alvis Jeffcoat Sr., 106, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Temple, Texas. Graveside services will be 11:30 a.m., Monday, August 10, at Riesel Cemetery with the Rev. Dennis Dutton officiating. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday, August 10, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Mr. Jeffcoat was born June 10, 1914, in Palestine, Texas, to Marvin Andrew and Mary Lorene (Castles) Jeffcoat. He served in the Army until retiring as a Sargent Major after 25 years and was one of the oldest living WWII veterans in the United States. He resided in Bellmead, TX, for over 50 years and worked at the State School for Boys in Gatesville for 7 years. He enjoyed working on small engines, was a master marksman and loved his cows and dogs, but most of all his family. Also, he was a beloved member of the Sparks United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Evelyn Jewel Jeffcoat in 1999; his son, Lt. Col. Marvin Alvis Jeffcoat Jr. in 1985; four brothers; and one sister. Survivors include his granddaughter, Wendy Jeffcoat; and numerous nieces and nephews. Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com

