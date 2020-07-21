Jenogan, Dixie Y.

Dixie Y. Jenogan
August 27, 1935 - July 16, 2020
Dixie Yvonne Jenogan, 84, resident of Golinda, Texas, passed away Thursday July 16, 2020. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 22, at Robinson Cemetery, 620 East Stegall, Robinson, with the Rev. Jerry Freedman officiating.
Dixie was born August 27, 1935, in Tinsman, Arkansas, to Carolyn and Homer Williams, the first born of eight children. Being the oldest, she had to help care for her brothers and sisters while her parents worked their farm. The responsibility of looking after her siblings stayed with her throughout her life. After her marriage in 1953, she provided a home for them with her own family. She wanted to help them get a good start in life. She moved to Golinda in 1997 after leaving the Fort Worth area and went to work at Robinson Junior High cafeteria. After retirement, she wrote a book based on a childhood story told to her while growing up in Arkansas about a man who buried a treasure which was never found. In 2013, "Moffett's Dead Secret" came out and she was a published author at age 78. This is one of her proudest moments.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Reginald Williams; brother, Phillip Williams; sister, Lana Huffman; sister, Dell Hudson; granddaughter, Angela Jenogan; and great-grandson, Joseph Jenogan.
Dixie is survived by her sons, Scott Jenogan and wife, Desi, of Robinson, Texas, Steve Jenogan and wife, Sue, of Whitney, Texas; sisters, Gayle Bird of El Dorado, Arkansas, Mary Kay Cameron of El Dorado, Arkansas; brother, Taylor Williams of Springtown, Texas; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
