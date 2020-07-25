Jewell, Lorene

Lorene Jewell
July 28, 1925 - July 23, 2020
Lorene Deaton Jewell, 94, of Waco passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. Graveside services will be Noon, Monday, July 27, at Chapel Hill Memorial Park, Waco, with the Rev. Jerry Freedman officiating. The family will receive visitors 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, July 26, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. In accordance with current regulations, face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Lorene was born in Waco to Cordie and Flossie Deaton on July 28, 1925. She married Thomas Jewell, her childhood sweetheart, in Waco September 9, 1950. He preceded her in death March 7, 2007. Lorene loved working in her flower garden, cooking, shopping, and deer hunting. She modeled for a local boutique for years and loved every minute of it. She was an avid deer hunter and hunted with her family and friends on a deer lease in the Texas Hill Country for 67 years. Lorene worked with her husband in their family business, Texas Brick, for 28 years. They were associate members of Heart of Texas Builders Association. Lorene loved everyone, she never met a stranger. She was always there if you needed a helping hand or a shoulder to cry on. Lorene was a member of Robinson Drive United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Frank Jewell; sisters, Carrol Tate and Maxie Deaton; brothers, H.C. Deaton and Cordie Deaton.
Left to cherish Lorene's memory is her sons, Thomas Jewell and Joe D. Jewell; one grandchild, Christopher Jewell; two nieces, Terri Tate Doss and Sheri Deaton Green; two nephews, Bubba Tate and Don Deaton.
The family would like to send a grateful thank you to Compassus Hospice Care for their kindness and compassion to Lorene.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
Service information
4:00PM-6:00PM
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
12:00PM
7671 South I.35
WACO, TX 76706
