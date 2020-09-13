Johnson, Alma Carter

Alma Carter Johnson July 3 , 1930 - Sept. 11, 2020 Alma Carter Johnson, 90, of China Spring, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at her home. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 16, at Lake Shore Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at China Spring Cemetery. Alma was born July 3, 1930, in Mentor, Kentucky, to William Harrison Cox and Lula Kirby Cox. Alma has been a resident of this community since 1961. She was a member of Grace Temple Baptist Church and was the owner and operator of Carter's Landscaping and Nursery for many years. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Larry Carter; her second husband, Leo Johnson; daughter, Theresa Carter Case; granddaughter, Joann Case; three brothers, Elza, Raymond and Earl Cox; and three sisters, Margie Elm, Hazel Messmer and Viola Jarboe. Alma, "Mamaw" as she was affectionally called, is survived by her grandsons, Jerry Case and wife, Mandy, and Jeff Case and wife, Kristie; great-grandson, Sean (Toni Thigpen) Case; great-granddaughters, Harley Case, Katy Case and Jaycee Spanhanks; stepdaughter, Jeanine Sherman and husband, Robert; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to The Church at Tree Lake, 11519 China Springs Highway at Tree Lake Rd., Waco, Texas 76708. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
