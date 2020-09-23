Johnson, Justin

Justin was born August 9, 1985, in Waco, to Billy and Tina Johnson. He grew up in China Spring and graduated from China Spring High School in 2003. During high school he participated in the select choir with Susan Thrift as instructor. Justin loved his friends and family and always made sure the people he loved were ok. Justin graduated from TSTC and moved to Austin to work as a BIoMedical Tech. In recent years, Justin became the Director and praise and worship leader of Ranch on the Rock Recovery Center in Sierra Blanca, Texas. Along with good friend Joshua Hart, they both worked hard to keep the ranch going. He impacted many lives while he was serving God and the people in Sierra Blanca. He has touched so many lives all over the world that he will never be forgotten.