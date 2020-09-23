Johnson, Justin

Justin Johnson
Aug. 9, 1985 - Sept. 17, 2020
Justin "JJ" Johnson, 35, passed away September 17, 2020, in Orlando, Florida. Memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, September 24, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, limited seating will be available. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed Click Here to View the Live Stream.
Justin was born August 9, 1985, in Waco, to Billy and Tina Johnson. He grew up in China Spring and graduated from China Spring High School in 2003. During high school he participated in the select choir with Susan Thrift as instructor. Justin loved his friends and family and always made sure the people he loved were ok. Justin graduated from TSTC and moved to Austin to work as a BIoMedical Tech. In recent years, Justin became the Director and praise and worship leader of Ranch on the Rock Recovery Center in Sierra Blanca, Texas. Along with good friend Joshua Hart, they both worked hard to keep the ranch going. He impacted many lives while he was serving God and the people in Sierra Blanca. He has touched so many lives all over the world that he will never be forgotten.
Justin was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, JoAnn McClain; and paternal grandparents, BIll and Nita Johnson.
Survivors include his parents, Billy and Tina Johnson of China Spring; brother, Cody Johnson of Irving; grandparents, Tick and Karen Featherstone of Waco; uncle, BIll McClain; aunt, Teri Thrash; cousins, Dillon, Devan, Brandy and Brent; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Justin's name to the Ranch on the Rock Recovery Center.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www. LakeShoreFH.com.
