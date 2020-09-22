Johnson, Justin

 Skip to main content
Justin Johnson

Aug. 9, 1985 - Sept. 17, 2020

Justin "JJ" Johnson, 35, passed away September 17, 2020, in Orlando, Florida.

Memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, September 24, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, limited seating will be available. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

