Johnson Sr., James Robert

James Robert Johnson Sr. April 8, 1941 - July 21, 2020 James Robert Johnson Sr., 79, of Moody, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, July 25, at Bethany Cemetery, 5122 Old Bethany Road, Bruceville, with Pastor Tom Shelton officiating. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 24, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. In accordance with current regulations, face coverings and social distancing is required. James was born April 8, 1941, to Ernest and Esther (Blackwell) Johnson in Eddy, Texas. He attended Bruceville-Eddy ISD and graduated with an Associate's Degree from MCC. James worked for Word Inc. for 30 years as a warehouse manager, retiring in 1992. He was a longtime member of Bethany Baptist Church in Bruceville. James loved to coach, especially our little league teams. He enjoyed gambling and going to car races. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Henry Johnson and Johnny Johnson. James is survived by his children, Julia Johnson, James Johnson Jr. and wife, Kris; grandsons, Joshua and Jacob Johnson, Zachary Sheldon; brother, Howard Johnson; sister, Minnie Resendez; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

