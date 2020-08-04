Johnston, William D.

William D. Johnston September 19, 1934 - July 30, 2020 William Donald Johnston, also known as Bill Johnston, 85, passed away on July 30, 2020. Bill was born in Manhattan, Kansas, on September 19, 1934. He grew up and lived in Kansas for many years until he entered into the Army at age 18. Bill served his country during the Korean War and the Vietnam War. When serving in the Army, he met his wife and married Zita Johnston in Germany in 1956. Bill was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Bill and his family traveled the United States while he served the country and pursued his military career. They eventually settled down in Waco, Texas, in 1974. The family has decided to grieve privately due to the current concerns for the COVID-19 virus. Bill's hobbies included learning about computers. After retirement, Bill enjoyed woodworking and made many items for his friends and family that will be treasured forever. He also enjoyed going on road trips to watch his granddaughter play volleyball. Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Hamilton; father, Donald Johnston; brother, Robert Donald Johnston; and his wife, Zita Johnston. Bill Johnston is survived by the following relatives: his son, Pete Johnston and his wife, Sarah; his daughters, Cindy Johnston and Mindy Pick; his grandchildren, Shannon Galloway and his wife, Tonya, Pete Johnston, Jr., and his wife, Emily, and Megan Pick; and his great-grandchildren, Micayla, Jordan, Cody, Landyn, Kynsley, Elle, and Eli. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
