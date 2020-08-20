Jordan, Dr. Mary

Dr. Mary Jordan
March 25, 1947 - Aug. 17, 2020
Dr. Mary Ann Jordan, 73, of Waco and formerly of Eastland, passed from this life to the Kingdom of Heaven on Monday, August 17. A service celebrating her life will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, August 21, at the First Baptist Church, 405 S. Seaman, Eastland, Texas. Interment will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery, Cisco, Texas. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, August 20, at Edwards Funeral Home, 411 S. Mulberry, Eastland.
Mary Ann Manning was born on March 25, 1947, in Gorman, to Clyde Elton and Balfour Odessa (Peeples) Manning. She was raised in Eastland and graduated from Eastland High School. She then went on to obtain a Bachelor's degree in Education from Baylor University, a Master's degree in Education from Texas A&M Kingsville, and then a Doctorate in Education from the University of North Texas.
Dr. Jordan had a long and fulfilling career in the field of education. She was the principal of Siebert Elementary for many years where she was able to impact the lives of many children in a positive and loving way. After leaving Siebert she returned to her alma mater, Baylor University, where she was a professor until her retirement.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Eastland and then the 7th and James Baptist Church in Waco. Mary Ann was also a member of the Daughter's of the American Revolution Henry Downs Chapter, Round Table Book Club, Waco Bible Study Fellowship, Baylor Life Long Learners, Baylor Lady Bears Basketball Tip Off Club, and Delta Kappa Gamma.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a granddaughter, Jessica Lynn Jordan.
Survivors include her son, James L. Jordan and wife, Allison; daughter, Tasya E. Bean and husband, Brandon; brother, Mike Manning; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. For those wishing to honor Dr. Jordan's life with a memorial contribution, the family suggests the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave. Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Condolences can be left online at www.edwards-funeral-homes.com.
