Jurek, Richard

Richard Jurek Dec. 5, 1931 - August 4, 2020 Richard Adolph Jurek, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Friday, August 7, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, Texas. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., August 6, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Richard was born on December 5, 1931, in Waco. He married Rita Straten, the love of his life, on April 12, 1958, and they raised four children. He graduated from Baylor University with a B.A. in Education and a master's degree in education. He began his teaching career at Crestview Elementary and Gholson ISD as Superintendent. In 1973, he changed careers to work for the Texas Rehabilitation Center as a counselor, area manager, and was named Commissioner, until he retired in 1988. He loved being outdoors and truly enjoyed hunting, fishing, singing, dancing and playing the accordion. He was a faithful member of St. Jerome's Catholic Church and St. Catherine's. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Sophia Jurek; and his sister, Genevieve Giles. He is survived by his wife, Rita; brother, Dr. George Jurek; sister, Rita Ann Shelburne and husband, O.B., of Austin; sons, Gregory Jurek and fiancé, Karen Rich, of Killeen, and John Jurek and wife, Tari, of Mustang, Oklahoma; daughters, Laura Williams and husband, Doug, of Hudson, Ohio, and Valerie Campbell of Waco; grandchildren, Justin Jurek and fiancé, Amber, Shelby Matlock and husband, Blake, Colyn Jurek and wife, Karleigh, Kendall Jurek and fiancé, Wynn, Aubrianne and fiancé, Aaron, Erin and Matthew Williams, and Nicholas and Eric Campbell; and great-grandson, Archie Jurek. The family would like to thank Heartis Center, Bluebonnet Hospice and Right-at-Home Healthcare. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, Alzheimer's Foundation or charity of choice. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Service information
10:00AM
2124 S. 5th St.
Waco, TX 76706
6:00PM-8:00PM
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
