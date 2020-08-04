Kattner, Ruby E.

Ruby E. Kattner Dec. 4, 1930 - July 31, 2020 Ruby Ethel Glockzin Kattner, 89, of Riesel, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 5, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Pastor Jeremy Beggs officiating. Burial will follow at Riesel Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 4, at the funeral home. Ruby was born December 4, 1930, to Otto and Emma Rohnert Glockzin in Marlin, TX. She was a lifelong member of Riesel First United Methodist Church, then became a member of Meier Settlement United Methodist Church. She married Raymond Kattner, the love of her life, on January, 14, 1948. Ruby was a loving wife, mother and homemaker for many years. In 1970, she opened Ruby's Beauty Shop, which she owned and operated for 22 years. After retirement, she loved playing bingo and making beautiful quilts. Her true enjoyment was her grandchildren. She loved babysitting them and they adored her. Playing games with Granny and eating her cookies was always a great time. She always thought her family was important. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Raymond Kattner; her parents, Otto and Emma Glockzin; three brothers, Emanuel Glockzin, Albert Glockzin and Bernard Glockzin; six sisters, Selma Mulsow, Lydia Schroeder, Rose Schmidt, Martha Hanna, Lorene Frosch and Elsie Crump. She is survived by her loving children, Janette Urbantke and husband, Ronnie, of Riesel, TX., Nancy Federwisch and husband, Wayne, of Riesel, TX, Donald Kattner and wife, Jennifer, of Moody, TX; one sister, Mary Williams and husband, Chuck, of Waco; two brothers, Curtis Glockzin and wife, Margie, of Waco, and Alfred Glockzin and wife, Ann, of Bedford, TX; five grandkids, Amanda Freeman and husband, Jason, of Shelbyville, TX, Russell Urbantke and wife, Lisa, of Madisonville, TX, Alison Smith and husband, Nick, of Waco, Sarah Gates and husband, Jeremy, of Hurst, TX, Emma Dugas and husband, Ryan, of Wylie, TX; 13 great-grandkids, Cullen and Shelby Freeman, Brynlee and Avery Urbantke, Nate, Camille, Emerson and Cooper Smith, Alexandra Goarin, Mary and Julianna Gates, Jakob and Connor Dugas; and one great-great-grandson, Alexander Walts. Pallbearers will be Russell Urbantke, Jeremy Gates, Ryan Dugas, Jason Freeman, Cullen Freeman, Nick Smith, and Nate Smith. A big thanks goes to the nurses and aides at the rest home and to the hospice nurse and aides from Interim Hospice. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.