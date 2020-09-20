 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kinsey, Travis
0 entries

Kinsey, Travis

  • 0

Travis Kinsey Oct. 27, 1948 - Sept. 18, 2020 Travis Kinsey, 71, of Moody, passed away in a Temple hospital. Per his request there will not be any type of services. Mr. Kinsey was born on October 27, 1948, to Lee Roy and Loretta Kinsey. He graduated from Salado High School and Mary Hardin Baylor, and spent many years teaching and working in the construction industry. Travis married Charlotte Evans on June 1, 1968 and they celebrated over 52 wonderful years together. He loved ranching, hunting, but his true love was his family; especially his grandsons. Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Kinsey; daughters, Stacey Kerr and husband, Duane, and Misty Petree and husband, Shawn; grandsons, Lance, Briton, Reid and Ross; great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Breckyn; and brother, Nolan Kinsey.

+1 
Kinsey, Travis
+1 
Kinsey, Travis

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert