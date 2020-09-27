Koelzer, Joe

Joe Koelzer July 6, 1939 - Sept. 22, 2020 Joe Koelzer passed away Tuesday night, September 22, 2020, at the age of 81. A memorial service will be 1:30 p.m., Friday October 2, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Roy Marshall officiating. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Waco Memorial Park. Mr. Koelzer was born July 6, 1939, in De Queen, Arkansas, the son of the late John and Elizabeth Menia (Black) Koelzer where he graduated from high school. He served his country in the United States Army and the United States Air Force and received several decorations and commendations. He served 20 years as a heavy equipment operator with the Air Force. Following his military service, Joe was employed by UPS for twenty years as a truck driver, retiring in 1999. During his tenure there, Joe was awarded the safe driver award. On November 6, 1990, he married the former Zava Virginia Waldrop Hill in Hewitt, Texas. During his life, he enjoyed traveling and working in his yard. He also enjoyed the C.B. Radio under the handle of "Plowboy". Also preceding him in death were two sisters. Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Zava; a son, Joseph Koelzer, Jr. and wife, Betsy; two stepsons, John Hill, Jr. and wife, Sandy, Andrew Hill and wife, Amanda; three stepdaughters, Katherine Roberts and husband, Mike, Sherri Tate, Dolly Powell and husband, Darrell; a brother, Phill Koelzer; many stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren. The family expresses there sincere appreciation to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Hospice. It is for that reason, they have suggested Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Hospice for memorial contributions in lieu of flowers.