Kraft, Marion

Marion Kraft
Dec. 7, 1919 - July 22, 2020
Marion "Meme" Kraft, age 100, of Waco, passed away peacefully July 22, 2020, in Dallas.
Marion was born in Austin on December 7, 1919, to William Marvin Mason and Lillie Boyd Mason. She moved to Waco soon after her birth and lived there until moving to Dallas in 2009.
Marion's life was shaped by her parents and siblings. She grew up in a large family and for the rest of her life loved being surrounded by people. This was never a problem as almost everyone she met became an instant friend to her. Her sweetness, sense of humor, and generous nature caused everyone to want to be with her as much as possible.
Marion was in remarkable physical condition until her passing. She danced and hula-hooped at her 100th birthday party. Marion (Meme to those who knew her) possessed the capacity to love others without judgement and had the ability to connect with them immediately regardless of their race, gender or age. She was truly timeless and exhibited interest, compassion, and Christ-like love to all who knew her.
Marion's sisters were Constance, Modine, Ingeborg "Inky," Shirley, and Betsy. Her brother was Weldon "Speedy" Mason. Marion was the last surviving member of this wonderful family. Marion married Hubert Kraft on April 13, 1946, in Waco, and they exemplified the epitome of a loving romance and tremendous friendship until Hubert's passing on November 20, 2009.
Marion worked at First National Bank for many years and loved the fact that, as a commercial teller, she got to visit with so many customers throughout the day and formed lifelong friendships as a result. After retirement, she continued to work part-time in various jobs that allowed her to visit with customers, including a fun period at PBH LLP Waco and Feelings clothing store.
Due to the heartbreaking challenges associated with Covid-19, we will honor her and lay her to rest privately. At a later date as circumstances permit, we will plan a memorial service to appropriately celebrate her life.
Marion is survived by her sons, Bob and Jim; daughters-in-law, Cinda and Renee; grandchildren, Kathryn and Jennifer and their husbands, Bill and Jonathan; great-children, David, Thomas, and Allison; and guardian angels, Kim, Shelby and David Littlewood.
John 11:25-26
Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die."
Memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church of Waco or to the charity of your choice.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
