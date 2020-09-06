Kramer, Georgia Marie Kapavik

Georgia Marie Kapavik Kramer August 9, 1925 - September 3, 2020 Georgia Marie Kapavik Kramer, 95, was called home to join her Heavenly Father on September 3, 2020. She passed peacefully at West Rest Haven Nursing Home in West, TX. A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 9, 2020, followed by a service at 11:00 a.m., at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., with Deacon Greg George officiating. All COVID - 19 guidelines will be followed; limited seating, facial coverings and social distancing are required. For those not able to attend in person, services will be live streamed on the OakCrest Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 10:30 a.m. Georgia Kramer was born in West, TX on August 9, 1925 to Frank Joe and Emilie Foitek Kapavik. Georgia was raised in West with five siblings. She met the love of her life, Reinard Kramer, at a dance in the upstairs part of the old Sear's building in downtown Waco. They married on November 26, 1945. Georgia worked as a housekeeper for many years and took pride in taking care of her own home and her two sons, Donald and Ronnie. Georgia and Reinard enjoyed traveling to all 50 states together, going camping with friends and family, having fun at casinos, and playing countless domino games (she could play a fierce game of 42 or straight dominoes!). Georgia is remembered for her hospitality and warm, welcoming, generous heart. Her son Ronnie remembers her always welcoming guests into their home and making sure everyone was well fed. She was also remembered for keeping a clean and tidy home, as well as teaching her family how to properly and tenderly care for a household and cook a good meal. Georgia was a mom, a sister, a daughter, and a Nanny to those related by blood. Many friends of her grandchildren also called her "Nanny" and remember how she cared for them as if they were her own. Her daughter-in-law, Cynthia "Tinker" Kramer (Donald's wife), who lost her own mother when she was 13 years old, remembers telling Georgia that she felt happy knowing she could call her "Mom" because that's what she was to her. Other special memories shared by grandchildren include playing bingo and visiting her at Geneva Hall where she worked in the kitchen, never forgetting a birthday, making every holiday special and fun, and bringing everyone together around meals (mashed potatoes and gravy, spaghetti, stew, kolaches, pork chops, and countless desserts). Georgia had a heart for the Lord and prayed for her family on a daily basis. She is remembered tenderly holding her wooden rosary while sitting in her rocking chair. She put her faith in Jesus, especially after enduring the loss of dearly close and important loved ones in her life. She was a faithful Catholic and had been a member of St. Louis Catholic Church for many years. Her kindness, inclusiveness, gentleness, humility, faithfulness, and love will never be forgotten. She will be forever remembered for her selflessness, patience, and eagerness to share her time, a hug, a smile, or sweet words with those around her. She loved to sing "You Are My Sunshine" with her family. She will always be our sunshine. Georgia, Nanny, Mom--thank you for always keeping our bellies and our hearts full over the years. Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Emilie Kapavik; brothers, Ernest, Henry, and Frankie Kapavik; sisters, Helen Sulak and Josephine Hutrya; husband, Reinard Kramer; son, Donald Kramer; and great-grandson, Jaxson Thomas. She is survived by her son, Ronnie Kramer and wife, Rita; daughter-in-law, Tinker Kramer; grandchildren, Jason Kramer, Philip Kramer and wife, Catherine, Justin Kramer and wife, Lara, Kimberly Winner and husband, Josh, Amy Ward and husband, Brandon, Casey Kramer, Chelsea Kramer; and great-grandchildren, Ian Kramer, Claire Kramer, Grayson Thomas, Jaxon Winner, Jackson Ward, Caroline Ward, Audrey Ward, Chance Kramer, Landree Kramer, Joseph Savell, Caitlyn Savell; and (soon-to-be born) great-grandchild, Lucille Ward. Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Kramer, Justin Kramer, Kimberly Winner, Philip Kramer, Amy Ward, Casey Kramer, and Chelsea Kramer. Memorials can be made to Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School or St. Louis Church on 2001 N. 25th St, Waco, TX, 76708, or to a favorite charity. Special thanks would like to be made to staff at West Rest Haven for taking such special care of Georgia over the last few years, especially this year when COVID-restrictions made it difficult for family to visit. The staff at West Rest Haven went above and beyond to ensure that Georgia's family could still visit her outside of her window. We are forever grateful. You are cordially invited to send a welcomed message or share a fond memory with her family at www.oakcrestwaco.com
