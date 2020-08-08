Krupicka, Robert

Robert Krupicka Oct. 28, 1929 - July 30, 2020 Robert Krupicka, 90, a resident at Senior Care of Hewitt, was welcomed into the arms of our Heavenly Father in the early morning hours on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Graveside services will be at 9:30 a.m., Monday, August 10, at Waco Memorial Park. He was born on October 28, 1929, in Buckholts, Texas, to Vince and Julia Krupicka. He was the last remaining survivor of his siblings. In his earlier years, he worked at Texas Coffin Company and Central Texas Iron Works. After an industrial accident in which he lost his leg, his strength and determination allowed him to own and operate Stump King until his retirement. His hobbies included fishing and gardening. His green thumb allowed him to grow enough vegetables to share with others. He never met a stranger and enjoyed visiting with others. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alleyne; stepson, John Jasbring; infant son; David; his parents and siblings. Survivors include children, Susan (Howard) Malone of Hewitt, Randy (Gretchen) Krupicka of Oglesby, and Sheryl (Bill) Blount of Axtell; stepdaughter, Jan Sparks (LeeAnn) of Flint; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association or Meals on Wheels of Central Texas. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
