Kuehl, Dorothy

Dorothy Kuehl May 31, 1929 - Sept. 3, 2020 Dorothy Anne Louise Sager Kuehl (alias) Mom, 91, passed away, Thursday, September 3, 2020. Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, September 12, at Riesel Cemetery, Hwy 6 South, Riesel. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 11, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. In accordance with current regulations face coverings and social distancing is required. Dorothy was born to Edward C. and Emma Sophie Schmidt Sager on May 31, 1929, at Speegleville, Texas. The family moved to Waco in 1936 where she was reared and educated, graduating from Waco High School in 1947. She married John Henry Kuehl on August 2, 1947, and moved to Riesel where they made their home for many years. Shortly upon John's retirement they gave up the farm life and settled into a new home and life on Tapley Street in Riesel where they entertained their kids and grandkids for many years. They relocated to Houston in 2010 to live near their family. Dorothy was a lifelong Lutheran having been baptized, confirmed, and married at St. Mark in Waco. She later was an active member at Grace Lutheran in Mart, Texas, serving in the Women's LWML, Sunday school, VBS and was part of the construction team which built the current parish hall. An avid genealogist and historian, she researched and wrote histories of churches in the Riesel area. Dorothy (alias) Mom also searched records and archives of the home town newspaper "The Riesel Rustler" for that town's Centennial Celebration in 1981, beginning with the very early residents and businesses in the1890s, writing the book, "Where in the World is Riesel". She also researched and wrote books on the genealogy for both sides of her family and on John's family. Dorothy, and husband, John, loved to go camping and spent many pleasant hours reminiscing with lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years; her parents; brothers, Robert and William Sager of Ft. Worth, Irven Sager of Burleson; sister, Leona Nelson Ward of Waco; daughter-in-law, Cathy Kuehl of San Antonio; beloved nephew, Edward Nelson of Hewitt; and dear friend and caregiver, Tonya Hamilton. Survivors include one daughter, Jean Simpson of Tomball; two sons, Robert Kuehl of San Antonio, David Kuehl and wife, Jeanie, of Houston; four grandchildren, Chad Kuehl of Houston; Kelli Irwin and husband, Sam, of Huntsville, TX; Lindy Jones and husband, Chris of McKinney, TX; Anne Robinson and husband, Brad of Dallas, TX; six great-grandchildren, Conner Kuehl, Haley and Aiden Irwin; Owen Robinson; Ethan Conner and Jack Jones. Beloved nieces and nephews. The family is grateful to longtime caregiver, Pam Shaw, for her love and care. The family would like to thank the Church of Christ in Champions for their love, support and friendships over the past ten years. If desired, memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church of Mart at 106 S. Carpenter, 76664, Down Syndrome Association of Houston, 7115 West Tidwell Rd., Bldg. K, Suite 106, Houston TX, 77092 The Dyslexia Initiative, 4013 Pecan Meadow Dr. McKinney TX 75071, Sunny Glen Children's Home, 2385 W. Expy 83, San Benito, TX 78586. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
