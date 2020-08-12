Kunkel, William R.

William R. Kunkel
Nov. 22, 1928 - August 10, 2020
William Ray Kunkel, 91, of Waco, passed away, Monday, August 10, 2020. A graveside service will be 1 p.m., Friday, August 14, at Chapel Hill Memorial Park, 6296 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd. with Pastor David Cozart officiating. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, August 13, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home 3124 Robinson Dr. Current regulations are required, with facemasks and social distancing.
William was born November 22, 1928, to Garrett and Myrtle Wynn Kunkel. He served during WWII for the Navy in the South Pacific.
After the military he worked for General Tire for 38 years. In his retirement he worked for Ash's bartending and cooking. He enjoyed fishing, cooking was his way of showing love to his family and he always was up for having a good time.
He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 66 years, Annie Ruth Kunkel; brother, Garrett Kunkel; and sister, Joyce Paine.
He is survived by his sons, Mike Kunkel and wife, Jennie, Gary Kunkel and wife, Alice, and Dean Kunkel; grandchildren, Lauren Hamons and husband, Danny, and Rebecca Herring and husband, Matt; great-grandchildren, Kylah, Chloe, Cora Lee, Dillon, Kendall and Gabrielle.
William's family would like to send a final HELLO to all his family and friends.
