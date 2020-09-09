 Skip to main content
Lacy, Ann Minyard
Lacy, Ann Minyard

Ann Minyard Lacy

Oct. 21, 1947 - Sept. 4, 2020

Ann Minyard Lacy died last Friday peacefully at home with her loving family. She felt connected, loved, and accepted and leaves a legacy of generous, unconditioned love and kindness for all. She said "I had a great time; it was fun. Thanks!"

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

