Lacy, Ann Minyard

Ann Minyard Lacy
Oct. 21, 1947 - Sept. 4, 2020
Ann Minyard Lacy died last Friday peacefully at home with her loving family. She felt connected, loved, and accepted and leaves a legacy of generous, unconditioned love and kindness for all. She said "I had a great time; it was fun. Thanks!"
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.