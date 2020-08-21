Lambert, Lloyd Douglas

Lloyd Douglas Lambert
Nov. 27, 1951 - August 18, 2020
Lloyd Douglas Lambert, 68, of Asa, Texas, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. A service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 29, Columbus Ave Baptist Church, 1300 Columbus Ave., Waco TX 76701. In accordance with current regulations, there is plenty of space to maintain social distancing and face coverings will be required.
Doug was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to so many. He will be forever remembered and missed for his slow drawl, funny quotes, and his "Ready, Set, Go", "Takes What It Takes", "Life Livin' Lovin' Jesus"… His ability to accept people as they are and to serve people in need is an example that should inspire all of us to be the answer to someone else's prayer. It was Doug's desire to donate his body to science - even in his passing he became a blessing to others.
Doug was born November 27, 1951, in Conroe, Texas, to Lamar and Leona Lambert. The family moved to the Waco area in mid-1960s. Doug graduated Robinson High School in 1970.
Doug was self-employed in commercial construction for almost 50 years. He was known to be a man of integrity that could be trusted from the smallest detail to the largest objective on any project.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Doug is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debby Lambert; daughter, Christina Lambert; son, Marc Lambert and wife, Mollie Lambert; grandchildren, Zoe, Annabelle, and Olivia Lambert; brothers, Dwayne and wife, Debbie Lambert, of Temple, TX, Bobby and wife, Ginger Lambert, of Oatmeal, TX; mother-in-law, Helen Bryant; brother and sisters-in-law, Jay Bryant and wife, Joyce, of Waco, TX, Ronda and husband, Joe Pennington, of Robinson, TX, Susan and husband, Lamar Dunn, of Waco, TX; and lots of nieces and nephews.
Service information
2:00PM
1300 Columbus Ave
WACO, TX 76706
