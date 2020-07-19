Lane, Patricia

Patricia Lane Feb. 14, 1933 - July 14, 2020 Patricia Elizabeth Landrum Lane, 87, of Waco, Texas, passed peacefully away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Pat was born February 14, 1933, in Waco, to Scott and Estelle Landrum. She was a member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church for many years. A 1951 graduate of Waco High School, she was Mayor, a fierce competitor on the tennis team, yearbook editor and class favorite. She attended 4-C Business College and later became a Realtor©, where she was recognized as Waco Realtor of the Year. She volunteered for the PTA, Help Is Possible, The American Red Cross and St. Alban's Church and School. She loved attending musicals, where she would wait by the stage door afterwards to get autographs from the stars. One such star was Shirley MacLaine, with whom she became pen pals. She loved sports and especially the Lady Baylor Bears basketball games. Her yard was her happy place where she liked to water, garden, feed the birds and enjoy her companion animals. She was known for making the best cornbread dressing ever, a feat that involved days of advance preparation. She excelled at talking on the phone to family and friends. She was funny, although she didn't mean to be, and she never met a stranger. Having been born on Valentine's Day, her heart was exceedingly generous. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jack Landrum; her sister, Eddie Faye Green; her son, Scott Steven Jones; and her husband of 57 years, Edward Barnard Lane, Jr. Pat is survived by her daughter, Lezlie Rogers and her husband, Ray, of Waco; daughter, Laurie Lane and her husband, Brad Broseker, of Frederick, Maryland; grandchildren, Diana Garrett and her husband, Jason, of Saginaw, Texas, Jessica Alexander and her husband, Danny, of Hewitt, and Margaret Hay, David Hay and Alexandra Broseker of Frederick, Maryland; and great-grandchildren, John Ryan Mordan, Zachary and Evan Garrett and Audrey and Ally Jo Alexander. Memorials may be made to Providence Hospice, who gave her great care and compassion, and St. Alban's Church, where she shared her love of Christ with her beloved husband and family. A memorial service will be held at later date. Please direct inquires to laurieelane@msn.com. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
