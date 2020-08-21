 Skip to main content
Lang, Michael
Lang, Michael

Michael Lang

Aug. 5, 1955 - Aug. 9, 2020

Michael Lang passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 22, at Lovely Hope Baptist Church in Hubbard.

Service information

Aug 21
Visitation
Friday, August 21, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
Lovely Hope Baptist Church
701 SW Second Street
Hubbard, TX 76648
Aug 22
Celebration of Life
Saturday, August 22, 2020
11:00AM
Lovely Hope Baptist Church
701 SW Second Street
Hubbard, TX 76648
