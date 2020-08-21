Lang, Michael

Michael Lang
Aug. 5, 1955 - Aug. 9, 2020
Michael Lang passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 22, at Lovely Hope Baptist Church in Hubbard.
You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.
Service information
Aug 21
Visitation
Friday, August 21, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
3:00PM-5:00PM
Lovely Hope Baptist Church
701 SW Second Street
Hubbard, TX 76648
701 SW Second Street
Hubbard, TX 76648
Aug 22
Celebration of Life
Saturday, August 22, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Lovely Hope Baptist Church
701 SW Second Street
Hubbard, TX 76648
701 SW Second Street
Hubbard, TX 76648
