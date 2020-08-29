Latham, Richard D.

Richard D. Latham
March 17, 1942 - Aug. 25, 2020
Richard Douglas Latham, 78, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at his home. Graveside services will be 3 p.m., Monday, August 31, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, with Pastor David Cozart officiating. Mr. Latham will lie in state from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, August 30, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. In accordance with current regulations, face coverings and social distancing is required. Richard was born March 17, 1942, to Charles and Abbie (Martin) Latham in Prescott, Arizona. He served his country in the US Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and four brothers.
Richard is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Richard L. Latham and Christopher D. Latham; sister, Joy Blanchard; brother, Robert Latham; along with a few nieces and nephews.
