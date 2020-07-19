Mary Edna Lavender Gilbert March 29, 1924 - July 16, 2020 Mary Edna Lavender Gilbert, age 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Waco, Texas. She was born March 29, 1924, in Waco, to Luther Curtis and Edna Vachel Lavender. Mary Edna married the love of her life, Walter Carlton Gilbert, on August 29, 1942. She was an accomplished homemaker and mother. Mary Edna lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: camping, reading and playing cards or dominos with family and friends. Mary Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; her parents, Curtis and Edna Lavender; and three brothers, Luke, Allen and Wallace Lavender. She is survived by daughter, Mary Edith and husband, James Koehler; daughter, Judith Vachel Janiga; son, Walter Allen and wife, Beth Gilbert; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A graveside service was held on July 18 at Waco Memorial Park. The Reverend Benjamin Coats officiated. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to American Heart Association or the charity of their choice.
Lavender Gilbert, Mary Edna
