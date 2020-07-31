Levy, Jack

Jack Levy
March 18, 1927 - July 29, 2020
Jack Levy, 93, of Bellmead passed away peacefully at his home. Funeral services will be 5:30 p.m., Friday, July 31,at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors. Entombment will be held at Seaside Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Corpus Christi, Texas.
