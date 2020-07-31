You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Levy, Jack
0 entries

Levy, Jack

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Jack Levy

March 18, 1927 - July 29, 2020

Jack Levy, 93, of Bellmead passed away peacefully at his home. Funeral services will be 5:30 p.m., Friday, July 31,at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors. Entombment will be held at Seaside Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Corpus Christi, Texas.

+1 
Levy, Jack
+1 
Levy, Jack
To plant a tree in memory of Jack Levy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News