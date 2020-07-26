Ruth Lillard April 25, 1931 - July 21, 2020 Sadie Ruth Lillard, 89, of Valley Mills, Texas, passed away on July 21, after a courageous battle with COVID-19. Because of the pandemic, only the immediate family will be in attendance at her funeral on Sunday, July 26, at OakCrest Funeral Home in Waco. Friends and family can view the service on OakCrest Facebook page streaming live at 2:30 p.m. Pastor John Wheatley of First Baptist Church of Valley Mills and Pastor Harley Gordon will officiate. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery for immediate family. Mrs. Lillard was born on April 25, 1931, in Riesel, Texas, to the late Amy Jane and Jim Lasseter. She was the eighth of 19 children. Their family shared love, laughter, and singing throughout her life, and still do. She graduated from Waco High School in 1949. In 1959, she met and married the love of her life, the late Bud Lillard (Papa). Together they raised three children, daughter, Debbie, and sons, Sonny and Johnny Lillard. Ruth is survived by her three children and their spouses; daughter, Debbie Marable and husband, Paul, of Valley Mills, Texas, son, Sonny Lillard and wife, Gracile, of Rockdale, Texas, and son, Johnny Lillard and wife, Mary, of Rockwall, Texas; grandchildren, Jenny Terrell and husband, Kelly, John Martin, Brandon Marable, Carey Cox and husband, Jon, Blake Marable and wife, Amy, Derek Lillard and wife, Sabrina, Josh Lillard, Lindy Lillard, Noah Lillard and wife, Lindsey, Cameron Remaley and wife, Julie, and Erica Remaley; 29 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. All of her children and grandchildren lovingly called her "Moma Duck". She is also survived by ten of her Lasseter siblings and one sister-in-law on the Lillard side. The Funny Farm won't be the same without this gracious, special lady. Her smile, love of family, sense of humor, feistiness, and deadpan delivery of one-liners will always be remembered. Her lifelong hope was and is that each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior, experience the joy and peace that passeth all understanding, and share in a heavenly homecoming with their Moma Duck and Papa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Valley Mills, Texas or Beacon Hill Baptist Church of Waco. You may share a memory, send a message, and view her slideshow at oakcrestwaco.com
