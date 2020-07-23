Lillard, Ruth
Ruth Lillard Apr. 25, 1931 - July 21, 2020 Ruth Lillard, 89, of Valley Mills, widow of Bud Lillard, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Services are pending, Sign the family guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

