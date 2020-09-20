Locklar, Nancy

Nancy Locklar March 6, 1934 - Sept. 15, 2020 Nancy Mildred (Webb) Locklar passed away peacefully in the arms of her daughter, Dawn Tucker, on September 15, 2020, in Waco, TX, at the age of 86. Nancy was born in Everett, Washington, where she spent her childhood. At the age of 21, she married Billy Joe Locklar and moved to Long Beach, California, before settling down in Waco, TX. Nancy was the daughter of Vivian and Wallace Webb, Sr., and a devoted and loving wife to Bill for over 65 years. Together they had two daughters as well as two grandchildren whom she adored. In June, she added another great-grandchild to the three she already had. Nancy dedicated her life to serving others as an X-Ray technician and mammographer. She had many hobbies throughout her life including art, travelling, crocheting, reading, shopping and spoiling her grandchildren. She never met a stranger and was loved by all she encountered. Nancy had a smile that could light up a room and was rarely if ever seen without that smile on her face. She prioritized family over everything and was an amazing mother and grandmother. Nancy was also a member of Christ Lutheran Church, was active in her Sorority, and was a volunteer for RSVP at MCC for over 20 years. Her death leaves a hole in the hearts of her family. She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Tucker; grandchildren, Crystal White-Guidry and Daniel White; as well as four great-grandchildren: Grayson, Sloane, and Emory Guidry and Brielle White. But we are grateful that she will be reunited with those that went before her (parents; her husband, Bill; daughter, Wendy Locklar; and granddaughter, Quinn Guidry). There will not be any services at this time to maintain the health and safety of friends and family. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Americans Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and send any letters or cards to Nancy's daughter, Dawn Tucker. Attn: Dawn Tucker at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., Waco, Texas 76710. You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.