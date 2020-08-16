You have permission to edit this article.
Lopez, Debby L.
Lopez, Debby L.

Debby L. Lopez Oct. 9, 1964 - Aug. 13, 2020 Debby Lynn Lopez, 55, of Waco, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. Services are pending with Pecan Grove Funeral Home. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

