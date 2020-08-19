Lopez, Debby Lynn

Debby Lynn Lopez
Oct. 9, 1964 - Aug. 13, 2020
Debby Lynn Garcia Lopez, 55, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020.
Debby was born on October 9, 1964 in Waco, Texas. She married Rayes Lopez, Jr. in 1981. The couple had four children together. She was a loving mother, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan, and a hard worker who was employed at Esco for the last 15 years. She will be missed as a pillar of her family with a comforting personality.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Rayes Lopez, Jr.; father, Jose M. Garcia; and parents, Jose and Cleofas Garcia.
Debby is survived by her four children, Tiffany and Manuel Palacios, Ricko Lopez, Santana and Carrie Lopez, and Alana Lopez; sisters, Donna and Ricardo Moreno, Jo and Roy Moreno, all of Waco; 11 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., August 20, 2020, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home. Visitation immediately following.
