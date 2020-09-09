Loredo, Emilio

Emilio Loredo
Aug. 8, 1933 - Aug. 26, 2020
Emilio Loredo, 87, of Waco, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on August 26, 2020. He went to reunite with the love of his life, Concha Sardaneta Loredo, in Paradise.
Funeral Christian Mass will be at Noon, Friday, September 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with the Very Rev. Benjamin Magnaye officiating. Viewing will be from 6 to 7 p.m. and rosary will be from 7 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 10, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. In accordance with current regulations, seating is limited, face coverings and social distancing is required.
Emilio was born on August 8, 1933, in Hubbard, Texas, to Blas Loredo and Andrea Balderas. After his early retirement from the City of Bellmead in 1979, he volunteered at the Sul Ross Senior Center.
He married Concha Sardaneta of Coolidge, Texas, on August 13, 1955. Emilio was a true family man and loved to spend time with his wife of 62 years, his children, grandchildren and extended family. Family time was very important to Emilio and he treasured time spent playing dominos with his buddies at the Senior Center and his family during family gatherings, he enjoyed watching Dallas Cowboy games or just simply being together. He was a big fan of the Texas Rangers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Juan Loredo, Simon Loredo, Eusebio Loredo, Servando Loredo, Jesus Loredo and Esequiel Loredo; sisters, Susana Navarro, Luz Andrade, Narcisa Ramirez and Mary Montez; his wife, Concha Loredo of 62 years; great-granddaughter, Alonna Moreno-Hernandez; and great-grandson, Joangel Elias Ortegon "JoJo".
He is survived by his sisters, Juanita Lopez, her husband Manuel, and Marcel Salas and her husband, Joe; daughters, Margarita Loredo and Martin Lozano, Adelina Guerrero, her husband David, Angelina Vasquez, her husband Johnny, and Adelaida "Addie" Loredo-Garcia and Patricia Garcia; sons, Ventura Loredo and his wife, Rachel, Ernesto Loredo and his wife, Yadira, Esequiel Loredo, Eusebio Loredo and Cornelio Loredo; 41 grandchildren; and 66 great-grandchildren.
He was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was blessed with many wonderful friends and family supporting him and giving him words of encouragement. The family would like to thank Providence Home Health, Providence Hospice, and each person for every act of kindness shown to us during his illness. Your love, concern, and PRAYERS have been a constant source of strength and have lifted our hearts.
