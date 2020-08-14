You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Love, Linnie
0 entries

Love, Linnie

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Linnie Love July 13, 1939 - August 6, 2020 Linnie Overstreet Love passed away August 6, 2020. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 15, at Mt. Moriah B.C.-Hillsboro. Viewing in Waco from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hillsboro 3 to 6 p.m. Distancing and Mask required. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

+1 
Love, Linnie
+1 
Love, Linnie
To plant a tree in memory of Linnie Love as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert