Low, Patsy

Patsy Low August 14, 1938 - Sept. 16, 2020 Patsy Houston Low, 82, departed for her Heavenly home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Hillcrest Hospital. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 19, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the memorial service. The Reverend Craig Klempnauer will officiate, Jerry Moran pianist. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 Interstate Highway 35 in Waco. Patsy was born on August 14, 1938, in Iredell, Texas, the youngest of four children, to Lenord and Maggie Houston. She grew up in Iredell and married her high school sweetheart, Ottis LaWan Low, on June 23, 1954. She finished two years of high school after they married and graduated Salutatorian of her class in 1956. They lived in Iredell until 1958 when they moved to Waco, where Ottis got a job with Coca-Cola. They joined Grace Temple Baptist Church where they raised their daughters, Karen Low and Brenda Low Bates. When the girls were in high school, Patsy started working at Grace Temple Baptist Church Pre-School, where she worked in the nursery with the infants. She later worked at Command Performance in the mailroom. The family enjoyed camping at Lake Waco and waterskiing on weekends, and traveling all over the country on camping vacations. Patsy enjoyed cooking, gardening, and spoiling her grandchildren. She enjoyed decorating the house and cooking for the holidays; Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter. She always prepared a bountiful table, veritable feasts for her extended family. Patsy and Ottis traveled the world on 57 cruises. They enjoyed visiting other countries and made some lifelong friends along the way. They had many fond memories of their travels. They spent their 50th anniversary on a cruise on the Queen Mary II. Patsy and Ottis were married 66 years. Patsy was preceded in her passing by her entire family; parents, Maggie and Lenord Houston; siblings, Mildred Pryor, Marshall Houston, and LaRue Saddler. Patsy is survived by her daughters, Karen and Brenda; her grandchildren, Nicole Sexton and Brandon Bates; and three great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Jacey, and Jonathan Sexton; as well as many friends and her church family at Grace Temple Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Grace Temple Baptist Church at 39th and Bosque, Waco, TX.