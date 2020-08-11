You have permission to edit this article.
Luedke, Sheri Lynn
Luedke, Sheri Lynn

Sheri Lynn Luedke

Sept. 8, 1958 - August 7, 2020

Sheri Lynn Luedke, 61, of Waco, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at Providence Hospital in Waco.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, August 13, at Robinson City Cemetery in Robinson with Rob Fortson officiating.

Thoughts, memories and more may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com

Luedke, Sheri Lynn
Luedke, Sheri Lynn
To plant a tree in memory of Sheri Luedke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

