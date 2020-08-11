Luedke, Sheri Lynn

Sheri Lynn Luedke
Sept. 8, 1958 - August 7, 2020
Sheri Lynn Luedke, 61, of Waco, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at Providence Hospital in Waco.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, August 13, at Robinson City Cemetery in Robinson with Rob Fortson officiating.
