Lujan III, Phillip Pelon

Phillip "Pelon" Lujan III March 4, 1971 - July 13, 2020 Phillip "Pelon" Lujan III, age 49, of Robinson, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at his home. Pelon left us all too soon as he answered his call to be with our Lord Jesus Christ. Pelon enjoyed sports, Nascar, and especially collecting and building his collection of baseball cards. He attended University High School where he enjoyed learning and developing specialized printing. Pelon developed a special talent in painting while working with his father. As time progressed he ultimately focused his passion into creating his own painting company, "Lujan's Painting". Phillip mentored several employees into the art of specialized painting and color selection. Pelon found comfort in helping others in the community. He was fond of always assisting those in need before himself. Pelon was known to always enlighten those around him by sharing a joke or two. He would develop a serious nature when needed. Pelon was a special friend to all who knew him. Pelon will always live among us through his love and kindness that he shared with us. The lessons he taught us will forever stay with us and especially those things that we found to be life's special moments. Pelon is survived by his mother, Margaret Gamboa Anderson (Fidel); his father, Phillip Lujan Jr.; his sister, Mary Annette Vallejo (Eli); brother, Robert Michael Lujan; grandmother, Annie Lujan; one niece; two nephews. Phillip "Pelon" Lujan III was a loving son, brother, father, uncle, cousin, and husband. Pelon shall always remain in our hearts forever. A special memorial service was held and attended by those who loved him and by many who worked by his side and by those who will greatly miss him. Pelon is ultimately in heaven painting the Lord's House "Gold".
