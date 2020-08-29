Lynch, Clara Alyne

 Skip to main content
Clara Alyne Lynch

Sept. 4, 1935 - August 27, 2020

Clara "Alyne" Lynch passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Wesley Woods with her loving children by her side. Graveside Services will be 1 p.m., Sunday, August 30, at Waco Memorial Park. Burial will follow. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, August 29, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.

Alyne was born September 4, 1935, in Hill County to Willie and Clara Mae Long. She retired from Texas Farm Bureau and also from Waco Regional Veterans Administration. She enjoyed singing in Baylor Senior Choir and her church choirs. She also thoroughly enjoyed socializing with her friends and family and singing "Happy Birthday" to them on their birthdays.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Douglas Leon Lynch; brothers, Walter and William Long; sisters, Bernadine Pyburn and Vicki Gregory; and stepson, Rodney Lynch.

She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Beauchamp and fiancé, Robert Mosley; daughter, Kim Culverhouse and husband, Ricky; son, Mike Lynch and wife, Jennifer; stepdaughter, Pamela Walters; and stepson, Larry Lynch. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Alyne's caregivers at Wesley Woods and Community Healthcare of Texas for the loving care they showed her.

Memorials may be made to Community Healthcare of Texas or City of Waco Crime Victim's Services.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

