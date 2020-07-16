Macias, Matilda

Matilda Macias
March 24, 1935 - July 13, 2020
Matilda Macias, 85, of Waco, Texas, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, July 19, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Private burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., with Rosary service at 7 p.m., Friday, July 17, at OakCrest Funeral Home. All COVID-19 restriction will be observed.
