Macias, Matilda
0 entries

Macias, Matilda

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Matilda Macias

March 24, 1935 - July 13, 2020

Matilda Macias, 85, of Waco, Texas, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, July 19, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Private burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., with Rosary service at 7 p.m., Friday, July 17, at OakCrest Funeral Home. All COVID-19 restriction will be observed.

+1 
Macias, Matilda
+1 
Macias, Matilda
To plant a tree in memory of Matilda Macias as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News