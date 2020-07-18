Macias, Matilda

Matilda Macias
March 24, 1935 - July 13, 2020
Matilda Macias was called home Monday, July 13, 2020, in her home of 45 years surrounded by love and family. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 18, at OakCrest Funeral Home. A private burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. All COVID-19 restrictions will be observed, only 50 people will be allowed inside the chapel at one time.
Matilda was born and raised in Decatur, Indiana, where she met the love of her life Cecil. Together they moved to Florida and later to Texas where they raised their 14 children. Matilda was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose home was always open to those in need of love, a listening ear, or just a place to stay. In her later years Matilda enjoyed gardening, quilting, sewing, crossword puzzles and visits from her children and more than 60 grandchildren.
She will forever be remembered as the neighborhood grandma.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.