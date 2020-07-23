Magid, Mike

Mike Magid March 1, 1948 - July 20, 2020 Robert "Mike" Magid was a simple and loving man, Waco's best picture framer, starter of food fights, feared by all fish, collector of teddy bears, dreamer, lover (mom made me write that), outdoorsman, world traveler and Master of unfinished projects. Mike was loved, cherished, and adored by his main squeeze, Pat, for over 50 years; children, Lance, Chris and Angie; their loving spouses; eight precious grandkids; and hordes of others. He was born and raised in Waco, Texas, and lived here all his life. Mike attended MCC and served his country in the National Guard as a qualified paratrooper. He was a family man through and through. He had the ability to make everyone who walked through his door feel welcome. Mike had a great sense of humor and his laugh was infectious. You could not not like Mike. He was a great travel companion, easy going and just fun to be around. He was easy to talk to. A great conversationalist, it was never about him, and he was always interested in what was going on in your life. Mike had intelligence, but more importantly he had wisdom and excelled at thinking outside the box. He could find solutions where other people saw only problems. He was creative and developed many processes and techniques that revolutionized the framing industry. He was never aware of the positive impact he had on so many lives and that is why in lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to the Magid Family Scholarship Fund at the Art Centre of Waco, to allow him to continue impacting the lives of Waco's young artists. He is now off work and gone fishing! Donations can be made at www.artcenterwaco.org/donate or (254) 752-4371. To access the livestream of the service, please visit Mike's "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
