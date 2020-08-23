Makovy, Henry Michael

Henry Michael Makovy May 4, 1930 - August 19, 2020 Henry Michael Makovy, 90, entered eternal peace on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m., Monday, August 24, at Waco Memorial Park. Viewing will be available thirty minutes prior to the service at the cemetery. Henry was born on May 4, 1930, son of the late Joseph Makovy and Mary Rose Skerik. He was born and raised in Waco, Texas. As a young boy, he began a paper route that would eventually transition into a career that would last him into his late 70s for the Waco Tribune Herald. He loved his time at the paper office and enjoyed being the go-to guy for machine maintenance. He was best known by his family for playing jokes on the grandkids, spending time with his furry friends, Buttons, Caroline and Roscoe, and his love for his daughters. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Fentress; and grandson, William Henry Lowrance. He leaves his loving memories to be cherished by his daughters, Regina Lowrance, Melissa Makovy, Elizabeth Makovy, and Brittany Cortez and husband, Stephen; and his grandchildren. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
