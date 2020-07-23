Mancil, Doris

Doris Mancil November 3, 1923 - July 21, 2020 Doris Hill Fondren Mancil, 96, of Mart, Texas, entered the gates of Heaven on July 21, 2020. A private service will be held on Saturday, July 25, at Littlepage Funeral Home in Mart, Texas, with the Pastor Mark Grimes officiating. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; one sister; and four brothers. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-luv, Barbara and Kenneth Lehrmann of Mart; her son and daughter-in-luv, Billy and Janice Fondren of Bronson; her son and daughter-in-luv, George and Donna Mancil of Galveston; her sister-in-luv, Bobbie Hill of Corrigan; 21 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. Everyone loved Nanny! She will be missed. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Mart. Littlepage Funeral Home
