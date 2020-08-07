You have permission to edit this article.
Marquez, Virginia
Marquez, Virginia

Virginia Marquez June 20, 1958 - Aug. 1, 2020 Virginia Perez Marquez passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, August 8, at Mighty Wind Worship Center. You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Marquez, Virginia
Marquez, Virginia
