Martin I, Darryl Dewaine

Darryl Dewaine Martin I
June 12, 1966 - August 8, 2020
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., August 19, 2020, at Living Word COGIC, 1005 Dunbar Street, Waco, TX and will be closed to the general public. A public viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Flowers will be received on August 19, by 10 a.m. at the church.
